Man indicted for distributing child sex abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Venezuelan man has been indicted in federal court for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Alexander Jose Barreto-Rodriguez was indicted on July 23 and arrested shortly after.

According to federal prosecutors, he shared explicit videos of children using messaging apps in December 2024.

Investigators say Barreto-Rodriguez also offered to arrange encounters with female children as young as 8 years old. His trial is scheduled for September 2025.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

