Man injured in drive-by shooting near Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting early Thursday in a drive-by, Jacksonville police said. The shooting occurred at about 1:47 a.m. in the 8600 block on Kona Avenue.

Police said the victim, a man in his early 30’s, was driving near the intersection of Kona Avenue and Century Street when his vehicle was approached by a black sedan. A person in the sedan fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle striking him once in the arm, police said.

Eleven shell casings were found at the scene, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made. The victim’s name was not released.

