Man in jail now charged with woman’s November murder, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man who was already in jail is now facing a murder charge in the November death of a 20-year-old woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Corey Martin, 30, was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the death of 20-year-old Veronica Brown, JSO said in a news release.

Police were originally called to a battery with injuries in the 6800 block of North Pearl Street in the North Shore neighborhood on November 4.

Brown was found unresponsive outside of a home and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, JSO said.

JSO’s Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Team investigated and after detectives interviewed witnesses, they identified Martin “as the suspect who was responsible for this heinous crime,” the news release said.

Martin was located by JSO’s SWAT team and arrested on outstanding warrants on unrelated charges that include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance.

In Martin’s arrest report, police said that he “has been arrested multiple times for domestic battery on multiple different women over the course of several years. Due to the fear cause by Martin these women who were victims of domestic battery obtained injunctions for protection against Martin.”

Martin is being held in the Duval County Jail and his next court date is set for June 4 at 9 a.m.

