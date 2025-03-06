Man killed by resident in Lake City home invasion identified as MMA fighter

Lake City police said Langston Sykes, 31, forced his way into a home Tuesday morning on SW Leslie Glen before being shot to death by a resident "acting in self-defense." — Police have released the identity of the man killed Tuesday while breaking into a home on SW Leslie Glen. Langston Sykes, 31, forced his way into the home just before 11 a.m. before being shot to death by a resident “acting in self-defense,” a Lake City police news release states.

“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected,” Police Chief Gerald Butler stated in a news release Thursday. “Based on the investigation, it appears this may be a case of a resident acting in self-defense during a home invasion.”

Distraught family and members of the MMA community took to social media grieving Sykes death

People inside of the home Sykes is accused of breaking into told police that multiple adults and children were inside. “One of the adults fired multiple shots at the intruder when he rushed toward them,” A Lake City police news release said.

Officers arrived at the home and found the Sykes shot and unresponsive. They unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him, police said.

“Victims of the home invasion reported that the individual, who was known to the victims, attempted to break into the home and was successful,” the news release states.

“Our detectives are working diligently to gather all the facts to ensure a thorough and complete investigation,” Chief Butler said. “We encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Pepin at (386) 719-5749. To report information anonymously, LCPD tips line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

