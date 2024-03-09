Man killed crossing road in deadly hit-and-run crash in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old man was walking westbound across Arlington Road North near the intersection of Lillian Road when he was struck by a car. Police said he was not within a crosswalk.

A 2016 or 2017 white Nissan was seen fleeing the scene with damage to the right passenger side. The driver was described as a young woman with braids in a bun.

The man hit was pronounced dead at the hospital.

JSO said this is the 33rd traffic fatality and 8th involving a pedestrian.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.