Man killed in fight at rooming house in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after Jacksonville police say he was beaten to death early Monday in a rooming house. Police were called to the residence in the 1400 block of Palmdale Street at about 2 a.m. When offers arrived, they found the victim in the house. He was rushed to a Jacksonville hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to JSO. Police said they are interviewing witnesses. The name of the victim was not released.

