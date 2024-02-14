Local

Man killed in Westside crash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

This is the 18th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.

Jacksonville, Fla. — One man is dead in an early morning car crash on Jacksonville’s Westside.

It happened in the Pine Breeze Mobile Home Park on 103rd Street.

Police said he hit a tree and another car. He died at the hospital.

Sgt. Hungerford with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man was the only person in the black sedan, and as of right now, there’s no explanation for the cause of the crash.

Police say the victim was in his mid-40s.

His name has not been released.

