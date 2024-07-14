Man killed, woman hospitalized in morning crash at West State and N Jefferson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-60s has died and a woman in her 20s is in stable condition following a crash this morning at the intersection of West State Street and N Jefferson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, the collision occurred around 8:35 a.m. and involved a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound on West State Street and a Mini Cooper heading southbound on N Jefferson Street. The driver of the Mini Cooper, a male in his mid-60s, did not survive the crash. The Hyundai Elantra driver, a female in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition.

This incident marks the 76th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.

Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the drivers ran a red light, though it remains unclear which driver it was. Authorities are considering the possibility that both speed and impairment may have contributed to the accident, but these factors are still under investigation.

There is a potential witness to the crash, and investigators are seeking further information to clarify the circumstances surrounding the collision.

