Man on motorcycle killed after running into metal signpost on I-95 in Jacksonville, FHP says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida Highway Patrol
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man from Jacksonville, was driving down I-95 southbound just north of Emerson Street.

FHP said the “driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle” and went off the road, onto the outside shoulder, and hit a metal traffic sign support.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, FHP said.

