Man sentenced to 17 years for child sex attempt in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jeremy Wayne Leggett, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months after pleading guilty earlier this year.

He was arrested back in June 2023 when he showed up at a local shopping center to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Turns out, the “child” was actually an undercover FBI agent. Investigators say Leggett used a social media app under the name “dAddi” and sent explicit photos while trying to arrange the meeting.

Leggett had already been convicted in 2020 for similar crimes involving a minor, which made him a registered sex offender.

When officers tried to stop him at the meeting spot, he took off, but was caught later at a home in Jacksonville.

