Man sentenced to 20 years for stabbing a construction worker, charging officers with a blade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to decades in prison after stabbing someone and later triggering an officer-involved shooting in 2024.

Benjamin Kubi changed his plea to guilty on July 1, and was given 20 years for Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and 15 years for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an arrest report from November 19, Kubi had stopped his car to talk to a construction worker who had been directing traffic at an off-ramp of I-295 Southbound onto North Main Street. He then stabbed the victim, Christopher Thompson, in the arm.

Action News Jax spoke with Thompson about the attack in December.

“After he stabbed me, I ran away,” said Thompson. “And if I would have stayed there, he could have stabbed me more than just once.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Two JSO officers responded to the stabbing, initiating a short car chase. A police report says Kubi eventually exited his car in the 400 block of Duval Station Road, where officers ordered him to get on the ground and show his hands.

Body-worn camera video of the incident was later released by JSO.

When he didn’t comply and kept approaching with a weapon in his hand, one officer attempted to tase him, JSO said. Kubi then reportedly charged at one of the officers with the blade before being shot by both.

His 20-year sentence will be followed by five years of probation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]