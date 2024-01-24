Man sentenced to federal prison for attempting to sell 15 pounds of meth in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A repeat drug offender who was on supervised release after spending 18 years in jail will once again be heading back behind bars.

Andrez Galarza Miranda, 51, Mexico, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison with the intent to sell 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Department of Justice, on May 6, 2022, Miranda met a confidential informant outside a Jacksonville restaurant. The plan discussed was to sell a large amount of meth. After the deal was agreed upon, Miranda was pulled over by law enforcement during a traffic stop. A total of 15 pounds of meth was found in Miranda’s possession.

This was not his first run-in with the law.

Read: Fallout from large-scale drug ring bust in Glynn County continues with another sentenced to prison

“At the time, Miranda was on supervised release after having served 18 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute marijuana and more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were both involved in the investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.