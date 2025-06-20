Man seriously injured in targeted Durkeeville shooting, suspects wanted: JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a man was seriously injured in Durkeeville on Thursday.

JSO said it responded to a home on W. 13th Street around 2:45 P.M. after hearing that a man had been shot.

An initial investigation revealed the man, who is in his early 20s, had been sitting on his porch when two unknown people in all-black came from behind and shot him multiple times. JSO said the suspects then drove away from the scene in a black four-door sedan.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but officials said he is expected to survive.

JSO said it believes the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

