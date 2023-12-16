Man shot after a dispute in the area of Panama Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 7200 Northland Street.

When officers arrived, there was a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, it appears the person was shot in the street and may have been in a dispute with the person who shot him.

JSO says it is still early in the investigation and they are working on interviews, video surveillance, and physical evidence to identify the suspect.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded and are currently conducting their investigation.

Residents in the area who have information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

