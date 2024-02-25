Man shot in the back while inside home

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Chenango Boulevard Sunday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., in which a man was shot inside his own home.

Officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back.

The initial investigation has revealed the victim was inside a residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect who was outside the residence.

He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can email us at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS

