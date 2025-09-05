Man shot during dispute in Jacksonville’s Biltmore community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized early Friday after being shot multiple times in Jacksonville’s Biltmore neighborhood. The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of King Louis Drive.

Jacksonville police were called to the scene in response to a person shot. Officers arrived to find a man in his late 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, groin, and chest, police said at a news conference Friday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said. No arrests were announced.

The victim and the shooter were arguing in the street prior to the shooting, police said. After shooting the victim, the assailant left the scene, police said. Investigators were interviewing witnesses Friday morning, police said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.