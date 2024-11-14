Man shot during Jacksonville robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after Jacksonville police said he was shot in the hand early Thursday in the 6000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. Police said the victim, who’s in his 20s, was walking at a nearby apartment complex at about 2:15 a.m. when he was approached by two men. Police said the two men robbed the victim and shot him in the hand. The victim went to a nearby gas station for help. Police believe there was some kind of relationship between the victim and the assailants.

