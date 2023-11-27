Man shot in the face near Mississippi Court, Jacksonville police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized with, one man in critical condition after he was shot in the face.

On November 26, at 2:15 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near 4900 block of Mississippi Court.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When officers arrived they located a victim who had been shot in the face. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition. JSO states that the victim is currently in emergency surgery.

While officers were investigating they learned of a second victim, who had been shot in the neck and fled on foot to a home one street over. JFRD also transported this victim to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Authorities state that the bullet grazed the victims neck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO states that both victims were shot by the same person but at this time there is no available suspect information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.