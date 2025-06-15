Police investigating shooting involving a man shot in the groin

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man was shot early Sunday morning in his groin after a fight on Harts Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. in the 10000 block of Harts Road.

That’s where they found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to the groin.

JSO said the man was in a fight with two other men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot him once.

The suspects left in a silver Jeep heading down Harts Road.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 6’2”, wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The second was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

According to JSO, several witnesses were at the scene.

If you know anything, contact JSO at (904) 630-0500.

