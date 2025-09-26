Man shot in the head while driving in Jacksonville’s Edgewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot in the head in Jacksonville’s Edgewood area Thursday night.

“In this particular area, it seems like crime has been escalating a little bit,” Edgewood neighbor John Mitchell told Action News Jax.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the 500 block of Cassat Avenue. A man had been shot in the head from outside his car while driving down Edgewood Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A passenger in that car then reportedly drove the vehicle nearby, and 911 was called, with the victim then sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooter is still at large.

“You got cameras at the streetlights; they got the technology now [to find him,]” Mitchell said. “They can pull up the time that it happened and get license plates, things like that. They got the technology, so they just got to take the investigation serious.”

According to Action News Jax records, this is the 174th shooting of the year in Jacksonville, down from 180 this time last year.

“If it was me in charge, I’d probably put some police sub stations around, some more patrol in the area with police,” Mitchell suggested.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.