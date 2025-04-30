Man shot, killed in Jacksonville’s Hyde Park, multiple people detained

Jacksonville, Fl — Developing through the overnight, a deadly shooting investigation in Jacksonville’s Hyde Park community on the westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to gunfire reports around 9:00 pm Tuesday on Lane Avenue near the Cedar River where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died.

Multiple people of interest were detained at the scene but no arrests have been announced just yet.

JSO says it believes this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.