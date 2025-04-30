Man shot, killed in Jacksonville’s Hyde Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Hyde Park. Jacksonville police said they were called to the 1500 block of Lane Ave. S. at about 8:40 p.m. in reference to gunfire.

Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police news release says. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said circumstances that lead to the shooting are unknown and multiple people of interest were detained at the scene.

