Man shot multiple times while sitting in car, crashes into light pole in Lackawanna area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man remained in stable condition Monday morning at a Jacksonville hospital after he was shot several times while sitting in his car in the Lackawanna area.

Jacksonville police were called to the 200 block of Shortreed Street at about 8:18 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots. As officers made their way to the scene, the call was updated to a person shot, a police news release states.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the news release states.

Police said their investigation revealed the man was sitting in the vehicle parked in the roadway when a male approached the car from the rear and fired multiple shots.

The victim attempted to drive away and crashed into a light pole, the news release states.

No arrests were announced. Police said they continue to interview witnesses. “Due to the victim’s medical condition, detectives were unable to speak with the victim at this time,” a Monday morning news release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-tips or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

