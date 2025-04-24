Man shot in Northwest Jacksonville during ‘transaction’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens is recovering at the hospital after he was shot early Thursday in Northwest Jacksonville. Police were called to the 8000 block of Garden Street at about 1:30 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

“The initial investigation has revealed that the victim met up with the suspect to conduct a transaction at which point the victim was shot,” Jacksonville police stated in a news release. “At this time the nature of the transaction, as well as what led to the shooting is unclear.”

Police investigators remained on the scene Thursday morning interviewing witnesses, processing evidence, and reviewing surveillance.

