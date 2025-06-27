Man shot in Northwest Jacksonville home by someone outside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot early Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5900 block of Patterson Avenue, which is near Moncrief Road West and New Kings Road.

Officers responded and found a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim was inside a home when he was shot by an unknown suspect outside, JSO said.

JSO said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say they have not yet identified the suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

