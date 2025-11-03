Man shot, stabbed in face in Durkeeville following violent weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man remained in the hospital Monday morning in serious but stable condition after he was shot and stabbed at a gas station on Kings Road late Sunday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 1300 Kings Road around 11:07 p.m. and discovered that a victim had already arrived at a local hospital, claiming he was shot at the gas station, Jacksonville police said. The victim was in a vehicle with his wife before the incident occurred, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim interacted with a male and a female behind the gas station, leading to a dispute, Jacksonville police said.

During the altercation, the male suspect shot the victim in the torso, and the female suspect stabbed him in the face, police said.

Both suspects left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Detectives have not yet been able to speak to the victim due to his condition, police said.

Investigation remained at the scene early Monday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at at 904-630-0500. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use Crime Stoppers their number is 1-866-845-tips, or you can email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

Violent weekend in Jacksonville

