Man shot, suspect arrested after shooting on West 45th Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his thirties was found shot on Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of W 45th Street, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 2 p.m., officers responded to the area in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in his thirties suffering from a gunshot wound to his left knee.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital by JFRD. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

JSO says a preliminary investigation shows that a physical altercation involving several people took place. The situation escalated, and the suspect struck the victim in the leg with a gun.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

JSO says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Robbery and Violent Crime Detectives responded and are actively canvassing witnesses.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG.

