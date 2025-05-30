Man shot while sitting outside his home in Hogans Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s is recovering from a gunshot wound police say he received while sitting outside his house.

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Broad Street in Hogans Creek.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man ran inside his home and called for help. His injuries were not life-threatening.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives believe it was an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.