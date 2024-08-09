Man who admitted to fatally shooting 2 in Arlington charged with 2 counts of murder, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who admitted to shooting two people in a home in Arlington last week was arrested Thursday on two counts of murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Daton Haggary, 42, flagged down patrol officers on Thursday, Aug. 1 in the 900 block of Cesery Boulevard and told them he shot two people at a home in the 1200 block of Whitlock Avenue, JSO said.

Investigators found a man and a woman had been shot to death in the home. They were later identified as 44-year-old Bryan Gates and 40-year-old Shilea Curtis, JSO said.

Haggary was initially arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Neighbors told Action News Jax last week that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Haggary, who was Gates’ roommate, and Gates’ girlfriend.

Haggary’s next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m.

