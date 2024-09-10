Local

Man, woman wanted for attempted murder dead in apparent murder-suicide, Jacksonville police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JSO Investigation Seeking information about shots fired into homes

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned two people wanted for attempted murder are now dead from an apparent murder-suicide.

Last week, we showed photos provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office of Ian Piscitelli, 28, and Briana Arreola, 27.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

They were wanted for shooting into a townhouse in the Spring Park area.

On Tuesday, we learned investigators tracked them down to an apartment complex on Gate Parkway on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said while on the phone with Arreola, she said she would shoot it out with police instead of going to jail and then asked for a gun.

Two shots were heard. JSO said both Piscitelli and Arreola were both found shot inside, with Piscitelli still holding a gun in his hand.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!