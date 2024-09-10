Man, woman wanted for attempted murder dead in apparent murder-suicide, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned two people wanted for attempted murder are now dead from an apparent murder-suicide.

Last week, we showed photos provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office of Ian Piscitelli, 28, and Briana Arreola, 27.

They were wanted for shooting into a townhouse in the Spring Park area.

On Tuesday, we learned investigators tracked them down to an apartment complex on Gate Parkway on Friday night.

Officers said while on the phone with Arreola, she said she would shoot it out with police instead of going to jail and then asked for a gun.

Two shots were heard. JSO said both Piscitelli and Arreola were both found shot inside, with Piscitelli still holding a gun in his hand.

