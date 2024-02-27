Local

Mandarin softball coach wins 400th game

By Stuart Webber, Action Sports Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday marked an historic night for one local high school softball coach as she won her 400th career game.

Mandarin High School’s Natalia Gonzalez earned a big win over Sandalwood Monday to accomplish the milestone.

Gonzalez is in her 22nd season coaching the Lady Mustangs and won state coach of the year honors in 2008.

In addition to her coaching accolades, Gonzalez won Mandarin High School’s Teacher of the Year in 2015.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 3 and 0 this season with the victory on Monday with many more goals to accomplish this year.

