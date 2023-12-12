Local

Marineland looking for North Atlantic Right Whale survey volunteers during winter months

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Marineland is looking for survey volunteers as part of its North Atlantic Right Whale project.

Marineland is looking for survey volunteers as part of its North Atlantic Right Whale project.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Marineland Right Whale Project is looking for volunteers to survey critically endangered whales off our coastal waters during winter.

Marineland said that about four hours, one morning per week, from early January through mid-March is needed from those interested.

Survey volunteers will be assigned to designated shoreside lookout points from Marineland to Flagler Beach.

The group said that no experience is necessary -- just enthusiasm and commitment.

If you’re interested in becoming a Right Whale survey volunteer email mainelandrightwhale@gmail.com or call Sara at 207-281-3541 for more information.

Help monitor the North Atlantic Right Whale through Marineland's Right Whale Project.

Critically endangered Help monitor the North Atlantic Right Whale through Marineland's Right Whale Project. (Marineland Dolphin Adventure)

