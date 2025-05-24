Massive fire at Ace Hardware injures firefighter, shuts down Blanding Blvd.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: 10:45 P.M:

The fire at Hagan Ace Hardware in Orange Park remains active.

Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Friday night that Blanding Boulevard will remain closed overnight in both directions, due to Clay County Fire Rescue having to run multiple fire hoses across the road.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

UPDATE: 10 P.M:

A spokesperson for Hagan Ace Hardware, which had a location erupt in flames Friday night, tells Action News Jax that employees noticed the smell of smoke around 15 minutes before closing.

The smell was reportedly coming from the back storage area. Employees grabbed a fire extinguisher, but realized there was too much smoke and evacuated the building instead.

Hagan Ace’s spokesperson says they’re hearing the building is a total loss.

The location is expected to stay closed for an extended period of time.

UPDATE: 9:25 P.M.

In a news briefing Friday night, Clay County Fire Rescue spokesperson Laura Christmas provided new details about a fire at Hagan Ace Hardware.

First responders arrived on scene just three minutes after the initial call came in, according to the spokesperson.

No employees or customers were hurt, but Action News Jax has learned a firefighter was taken to a hospital during the response. Their condition is currently unknown.

Multiple precautionary calls to firefighters were made during the response, according to Christmas.

Potential explosions due to chemicals, fertilizer and propane at the hardware store were a concern to officials.

The cause is currently unknown, and the State Fire Marshal is reportedly on the way to investigate.

Officials hope to get Blanding Boulevard back open as soon as possible.

END UPDATE

Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a large fire at Hagan Ace Hardware in Orange Park.

Both firefighters and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at the Blanding Boulevard location, which began burning around 6:45 P.M., according to officials.

Ace Hardware fire Orange Park Photos: Clay County Fire Rescue

Hagan Ace Hardware addressed the fire over social media, saying that all customers and staff are safe.

Viewer photos and video show flames and large amounts of smoke coming from the building.

CCSO shut down both directions of Blanding Boulevard and is asking everyone to avoid the area.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information.

Officials are expected to provide more information at a 9:15 P.M. news briefing.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]