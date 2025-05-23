Massive fire at Ace Hardware shuts down Blanding Blvd.

Clay County Fire Rescue says it is responding to a large fire at Hagan Ace Hardware in Orange Park.

Both firefighters and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at the Blanding Boulevard location, which was reported burning shortly before 7 P.M.

Viewer photos and video show flames and large amounts of smoke coming from the building.

CCSO shut down both directions of Blanding Boulevard and is asking everyone to avoid the area.

Action News Jax has a crew on the way.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

