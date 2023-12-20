Mayo Clinic gifts $5M to Sulzbacher Center to address critical community healthcare needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher, one of the area’s best known non-profit organizations, received a $5 million donation to help its mission in housing the homeless and providing healthcare, and food to those in need.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The $5 million donation came from the Mayo Clinic as part of its goal to support organizations that share a vision for creating a better community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are excited about the opportunity to play a significant role in this investment that Sulzbacher is leading, said Mayo Clinic in Florida, CEO Doctor, Kent Thielen. “I feel that the impact of this community, especially the location of this new village is significant. I am about the long-term future of this capability.”

Impactful donation Mayo Clinic gifts $5 million to Sulzbacher Center to address critical community healthcare needs. (Mayo Clinic/Sulzbacher)

These are some designs of what the facility will look like for the multibuilding expansion in Northwest Jacksonville.

Five million dollars is a significant amount for a donation but there’s a reason for that. Dr. Kent Thielen said it’s an investment.

“One of the opportunities is to be the healthcare partner for them in this new facility. There will be a space that’s directed specifically towards delivering healthcare.”

Sulzbacher President and CEO, Cindy Funkhouser, reacted when she heard of the donation amount and the mission behind it.

“Absolutely dumbfounded. absolutely amazed, humbled, gratified, and God-smacked -- I would say that. It’s going to be huge and not just for Sulzbacher but for the entire Jacksonville community.”

Impactful donation Mayo Clinic gifts $5 million to Sulzbacher Center to address critical community healthcare needs. (Mayo Clinic/Sulzbacher)

The building will provide resources for people and families with limited access to healthcare housing and even job training.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mayo will invest an additional $22 million in organizations in these communities that address access to healthcare, housing, food insecurity, and safe places for learning and enrichment for youth.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.