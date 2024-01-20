Mayo Clinic Neurosurgeon Dr. Quiñones-Hinojosa to receive ‘Rock of the Community’ award

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Renowned Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon, Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, is set to be honored with the prestigious “Rock of the Community Award” at the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach’s annual Mineral City Celebration.

The award recognizes Dr. Quiñones’ outstanding contributions to medical research and groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of brain tumors.

In addition to his exceptional work as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Quiñones is the co-founder and president of Mission: BRAIN, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical medical services to patients in need across more than 25 countries.

President Jennifer Logue expressed the Rotary Club’s admiration, stating, “In presenting the Rock of the Community Award, the Ponte Vedra Beach Rotary Club seeks not only to honor a deserving individual but also to inspire others to embrace a spirit of service. ‘Dr. Q’ has made a profound positive impact both on First Coast residents and the wider world. We are thrilled to honor him as the 2024 Rock of the Community.”

Dr. Quiñones’ journey, from a former migrant farm worker to a world-renowned neurosurgeon, has been the subject of numerous articles, films, and documentaries, including the Emmy Award-winning series “The Surgeon’s Cut.” His educational achievements include earning his BA with honors from the University of California-Berkeley and graduating cum laude from Harvard Medical School.

Having completed his neurosurgery residency and postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California-San Francisco, Dr. Quiñones began his career at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Until 2016, he served as the director of Johns Hopkins’ Brain Tumor Program before joining the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Currently, he holds the positions of Chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery, the William J. and Charles H. Mayo Professor, the Monica Flynn Jacoby Endowed Chair, and the James C. and Sarah K. Kennedy Dean of Research for Mayo Clinic Florida.

The Mineral City Celebration, scheduled for April 13 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, is the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach’s signature annual fundraising event. This year’s theme, “The M*A*S*H BASH,” aims to honor military and medical first responders.

The event’s proceeds will benefit various local nonprofit organizations and charities, including the Beaches Dial-a-Ride program, Mission House, BEAM, HEAL, K9s for Warriors, Wounded Warrior Project, United Way of St. Johns County, the Council on Aging, and more.

For further information about the event, please visit www.mineralcitycelebration.com.

