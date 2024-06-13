Mayor Deegan helps distribute food and pet supplies to military members and their families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With help from the mayor, Military Affairs, the Veterans Department, Feeding Northeast Florida, and other partners gathered together to help military families on Thur., Jun. 13.

The Food Farmacy in Mayport assists active-duty military families.

Mayor Deegan and volunteers distributed free groceries and pet supplies at the Fleet Reserve Building off Mayport Road.

“We will always be grateful for their service and make sure they have the support they need,” Mayor Deegan said.

The food program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 2nd Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of every month. Active military families just need to bring a military ID with them.

'Have the support they need' Mayor Donna Deegan helps distribute food to active duty sailors and their families in Jacksonville on Thursday.

