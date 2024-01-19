Mayor Deegan in Washington for annual conference with mayors from around the country

WASHINGTON — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is wrapping up her 3-day visit to the nation’s capital after attending a meeting with 250 mayors across the U.S.

The meeting was created for the participating mayors to discuss the biggest challenges each of their cities faces.

Deegan’s visit is primarily centered around federal funding for transportation. She hopes to bring the Brightline to the River City, which would improve public transit for years to come.

This year’s annual meeting marks the 92nd year of the event, which features a mix of bipartisan mayors from across the country discussing a range of issues from homelessness, to gun violence, to opioid addiction.

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the event, and Deegan focused her day on the request for further transportation across Jacksonville.

“Do we want to take a look at having the Brightline come to Jacksonville and will that include the Prime Osborn Convention Center? What type of plan is there where we build around that development-wise?” Deegan asked at the meeting.

Friday marks the last day of the 3-day event.

Conference of Mayors

