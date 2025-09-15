Mayor Donna Deegan to host town halls on city budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan is inviting the public to a new round of town halls focused on the city’s budget.

The events are free, open to the public, and no RSVP is required. Each one begins at 6 p.m.

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 2, at the Mandarin Senior Center, located at 3848 Hartley Road.

Other dates and locations include:

September 4: First Coast High School, 590 Duval Station Road

September 11: Ed White High School, 1700 Old Middleburg Road North

September 15: Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Avenue, Neptune Beach

September 17: Riverside High School, 1200 McDuff Avenue South

September 18: Fort Caroline Middle School, 3787 University Club Boulevard.

City officials say these town halls are an opportunity for residents to hear directly from Mayor Deegan and ask questions about how tax dollars are being spent.

