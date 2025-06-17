Mayor of Green Cove Springs suddenly resigns, successor to be appointed Tuesday night

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs is getting a new mayor.

The city announced Tuesday that Mayor and City Councilmember Thomas Smith had resigned, effective immediately. In the announcement, the city said Smith’s “evolving work-related obligations have made it no longer possible for him to continue fulfilling the duties of public office," referring to his outside work.

In his communication to the city manager, GCS said Mayor Smith expressed his gratitude for the time he was able to serve his neighbors, calling it an “incredible honor.”

Smith was first elected to the Council in April 2022.

City Council will choose a new mayor and vice mayor during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 6 P.M. tonight. The position of vice mayor is currently held by Councilmember Edward Gaw.

A special election will also be held in the future to fill the newly vacated City Council seat. Details on the election for Seat 4 are expected in the near future.

“The City thanks Thomas Smith for his dedication and service to Green Cove Springs and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

