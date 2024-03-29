Mayor signs Jacksonville Heroes Act, increasing benefits for military families employed by the city

Jacksonville, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Members of the military employed by the City of Jacksonville and their families will now receive extra support during a deployment.

On Friday, Mayor Donna Deegan signed the Jacksonville Heroes Act.

“We take our commitment to them very seriously,” said Mayor Deegan.

The Jacksonville Heroes Act was introduced by Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond who also serves in the Florida National Guard.

“While I was deployed, I literally saw men and women in uniform who were talking to their families at home, and they were just struggling to make ends meet,” said Councilman Diamond. “And so I said look, we can do something here in Jacksonville.”

This legislation will increase benefits for military families employed by the city.

Councilman Diamond said the city will pay its active-duty employees full-time for 90 days instead of 30 days when they are deployed.

The Jacksonville Heroes Act is also meant to take care of their spouses and partners.

“They’ll get 8 hours every month of flex time that they can use to take care of their kids, take care of their parents, to go get groceries because now they are responsible to take care of their entire family,” said Councilman Diamond.

There are 40 active-duty city employees that this is going to benefit right now. But this would help out future city workers who serve as well.

