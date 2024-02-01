Local

Mayport-based USS Carney shoots down Iranian-made drones

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

USS Carney The USS Carney returns to Naval Station Mayport (WJAX/WFOX)

Jacksonville, FL — The United States military says it has taken out around a dozen Houthi drones in recent hours.

USS Carney, based in Mayport, shot down three Iranian-made drones and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden.

US Central Command says there were no injuries or damage reported.

Hours later, Central Command forces conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs.

U.S. forces identified the UAV ground control station and one-way attack UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

