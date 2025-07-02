Local

‘Medium’ chances for tropical development | FIRST ALERT WEATHER

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Tracking the Tropics: July 2, 2025 Tracking the Tropics
An orange (medium chance) shading over and near Florida for tropical development.

  • The First Alert Weather Team remains unimpressed with any local impacts.
  • IF low pressure does develop, the most likely scenario seems to point to a low northeast of Jacksonville moving away from the local area.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

