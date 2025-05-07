Meet Pepper: JSO K9 locating missing people with cognitive disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is adding a new K-9 to its unit and focusing on some of the county’s most vulnerable people.

Pepper, a one-and-a-half-year-old bloodhound, will lead the Pepper Project.

The K-9 was purchased by ElderSource, an aging and disability resource center, to be given to JSO.

Through the Pepper Project, Pepper will focus her efforts on locating people most at risk of going missing, like adults living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, or children with autism.

“According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 580,000 people over the age of 65 in Florida diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Lina Levin, ElderSource CEO, said.

The project also works to inform residents of programs like R.E.V.A.M.P., or the Registry for Endangered, Vulnerable, and Missing Persons.

Through the voluntary, confidential registry, people who are likely to wander off are already identified and have their important information stored so that first responders can act quickly if they go missing.

JSO Sgt. Michael Monts said the R.E.V.A.M.P registry totals about 500 people. He said he would like to see that number in the thousands.

Along with ElderSource’s contribution, Baptist Health is partnering with JSO to provide 700 new scent preservation kits.

JSO said they come free of charge when a person signs up for the R.E.V.A.M.P. program.

The kits work to pre-collect a person’s scent ahead of time and give K-9s and responding officers a head start when locating a missing person.

Levin said their goal is to get as many people who are at risk a kit.

