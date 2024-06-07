Meet St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections ahead of election season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — You have the opportunity to meet the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections ahead of election season.

Vicky Oakes is visiting different branches of the St. Johns County Library over the next two weeks.

The schedule is as follows:

• Main Branch: 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 7

• Hastings Branch: noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11

• Ponte Vedra Beach Branch: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12

• Southeast Branch: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 13

You’ll get the chance to talk with Oakes and have any questions answered.

