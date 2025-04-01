Men riding ATVs arrested, accused of killing hunting dogs in Nassau County

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men charging them with felony animal cruelty after two hunting dogs were killed. The animals were shot Thursday on Rollo Drive, according to a post on the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The owner of the dogs told deputies that the suspects, Bobby Pike and James Wilson, approached their property banging on the door and yelling.

“When no one responded, they reportedly drove ATVs through the victim’s yard before firing fatal shots at a dog kennel,” the Facebook post states.

Deputies arrived at the scene finding two hunting dogs dead.

“Our community expects better, and we will ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for this cruel act,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper stated in the Facebook post.

