Met Gala 2025: Best Red Carpet Photos

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Rihanna announces third pregnancy in style at Met Gala
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NEW YORK — Often called “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala 2025 is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It takes place on the first Monday in May brings out the stars and creatives.

The 2025 Met Gala took place on Monday celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Photos: ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’

