Metropolitan Park: Weigh in on what you’d like to see

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Metropolitan Park The City of Jacksonville wants to know how you'd like to see the park develop. (Credit: Downtown Vision)

Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville wants to know what you’d like to see at Metropolitan Park.

It’s hosting an Open House on Wednesday to get ideas about how the park should be revitalized.

You can also take a survey to weigh in on what you think would help make the park a Downtown destination.

The open house will be at the Jacksonville Public Library on 303 North Laura Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Take the survey by clicking here.

