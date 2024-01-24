MIA for 73 years: Korean War soldier’s remains arrive at JAX airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being reported missing in action during the Korean War more than 70 years ago, a soldier is finally coming home to his final resting place.

Action News Jax met with the family finally collecting the remains of this soldier who was missing for so long.

U.S. ARMY Master Sergeant Roy E. Barrow’s remains were just recently identified and today they were flown to Jacksonville for an eventual burial in Valdosta, Georgia.

He was a WW2 army veteran who later fought in the Korean War, where he became Missing in Action during the battle of Chosin Reservoir in December 1950.

Master Sergeant Barrow’s great-grandson served as the military escort for his casket. We spoke with his grandson who said he never got the chance to know his grandfather, but he knows his legacy.

Roy Barrow’ grandson William Pearson said, “It’s great for our family. We have been waiting for our whole lives. It’s just great for my mom, our country, and this is just great for our family.”

Roy’s daughter Gloria Barrow said, “I’m just overwhelmed. He’s been missing for 73 years. I thought this day would never come.”

Gloria Barrow has been actively searching for ten years for a man who she didn’t know all that well.

Gloria said, “Unfortunately, I don’t remember him. I was 11 months old when he left for Korea, and I was 15 months old when he went missing.”

On Saturday, a funeral will be held for Master Sergeant Barrow at McLane Riverview Memorial Garden in Valdosta, his hometown.

Gloria said, “I didn’t go through all the stages of grief as a child. I was just kind of frozen.”

Barrow’s family told me they are proud of the legacy he left behind.

