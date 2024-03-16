Mickler’s Landing Beach and parking to close next week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — During the Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project, Mickler’s Landing Beach and parking will be closed to the public.

St. Johns County is set to begin the $38.6 million coastal restoration project.

Mickler’s Landing closures will take place on March 18 through March 28 and then on April 1 through April 5. It will temporarily re-open for Good Friday through Easter, March 29 to March 31.

Closures may continue through early April for the remainder of the “mobilization period” of the project.

Intermittent closures of Mickler’s Landing are expected as the project progresses. There will be no closures during observed county holidays.

The anticipated schedule is subject to change. Check for updates on the project by clicking here.

